Why some Nigerians take to writing

Having evaluated the future of African systems of governance, especially the Nigerian political system, I can proffer suggestions which, if used, might help in the way the nation’s governance can best be compared to those of the developed countries.

I have written articles on politics and books among which are: The Doom of a Mannerless city; The Citizen Movement; Nigeria in Deep Worry; Nigeria Political Robbery; My Long Work on World Politics and Reasons for Political Symmetry in Nigeria. I have also advocated for peaceful and reasonable protests by the youth to clearly state and define their choices of governance. In making reference to the strength of activism, I urge collaboration of the youth with human rights’ activists and inspirational/motivational speakers to pave the way for the attainment of the goals behind the protest actions.

I have also published these three books – The Stakeholder, The Revolution, and The Apprehensive: The Nation. This particular effort has given credit to my published articles and books. And from the strength of my previous articles and books against political mischief, more are on the way this year as we get closer to next year’s general elections in the country.

From all indications, it is clear that my desire to make citizens get their choices on governance as well as my desire to make a good activist led me to writing many articles in order to contribute to political engagements.

My writings are a direct channel to keep in touch with the course of humanity, having been circulated worldwide and some translated into other languages so as to make the society a better place. Consequently, the world of activism and writing has become my focus as I tirelessly give admonitions to the youth.

My four developed subjects namely Shadrachology, Ideguology, Ojonugwaology and Aruwaology are self-taught. The Consultant reflects my new style of writing that differs from the rest of my works.

In my struggles to push these contents to the light, I have encountered challenges some traceable to some friends and family relations, but this has encouraged my strength and efforts to write and publish some of my masterpieces during the times I was persecuted.

My Experience published in 2019 and My Empire gives the victory account of my struggles for the 25 years and half of my life after.

