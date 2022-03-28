Why Southeast should produce Nigeria’s next president – Group

Political leaders in the country have been advised to propagate justice above ethnic sentiment, and pursue an agenda that will unite Nigeria by supporting a presidential aspirant of Igbo extraction in 2023.

This charge was contained in a statement signed by the Director General/ National Coordinator, Peoples Democratic Party Coalition (PDPCO), Chief Emeka Kalu, at the weekend.

“The truth remains that Nigeria needs to propagate justice above ethnic sentiment; our priority centres on what best could make Nigeria more united and progressive in the context of phenomenal changes.

“Our jingling bells are noisily but justifiable sounding on a daily basis the need for the Presidential seat to rotate to the South Eastern region in 2023. We voice one Nigeria and as well clamor for indivisibility of the country while at the same time, others are being marginalised,” he said.

Chief Kalu said since 1999 when the country returned to democracy, no single politician from the Southeast geopolitical zone has been given the opportunity to ascend to the highest political office in the country.

“Southeast geo Political zone has competent, experienced, educated and capacity building persons that can be considered, evaluated and given an opportunity to be elected the next President. The likes of former Governor of Anambra State and Senate President, Mr. Peter Obi and Chief Senator Pius Anyim have what it takes to transform Nigeria’s economy to compete with the global village.

“In Law of equity, it is believed that “Justice delayed is Justice denied”. It is imperative that equity is given utmost attention especially in a heterogeneous and multilingual nation like Nigeria. Where equity is tampered with, love and mutual cooperation gets harmed to the detriment of access to unity and speedy development.

“Clamours for country balkanization arising from marginalization, political jingoism, insecurity and a host of other ills have long entrapped our unity and even peaceful operations of democracy.

“It is not fair that Igbos are not given a chance to produce the next President of Nigeria in the face of their yearnings for equity and equal opportunities as fundamentally established by the Federal Character Act.

“We, therefore, call on all the respected Political leaders, artisans, traders, public servants, youths and the entire Nigerians from the six geo-political zones of this indivisible sovereign State to support a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction come 2023.

“In conclusion, we, therefore, call and advocate that an Igbo man be given a slot to Preside over the affairs of this Country despite how others may see it. The contributions of this very ethnic set of people (Igbos) to National building cannot be over emphasized. Igbo are peace loving and highly detribalized set of People,” he added.