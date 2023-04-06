Why Super Falcons need more friendly matches ahead of 2023 Women’s World Cup – Icheen

Executive board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen has expressed optimism that Super Falcons will do well during 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Rt. Hon Icheen, incumbent chairperson of Benue state Football Association and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly who spoke in Makurdi said Super Falcons double friendly matches against Haiti and New Zealand in Turkey would further boost their confidence and ability ahead of the World Cup.

According to Icheen, with improved football development Blueprint, the various women National teams will fare better.

She said, “Normally if you are going into a war you need to prepare yourself. So getting to a competition like a World Cup, you don’t just relax… That is the reason these friendlies are played. Because our Super Falcons need to put themselves together and gather more experience. In life, learning is continuous.

“These two friendlies will certainly build up their confidence and ability to do more at the upcoming World Cup.”

On the repeated calls for a change of the current Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum, vis-a-vis not too impressive performance of the country’s senior women football team, the NFF executive board member enthused, “I believe that the recent performances of our national teams could be worrisome, because Nigerians expect them to be up and doing. But I have a belief that in life that when one struggles, there comes a time when you come of them. That’s why these friendlies are put in place.

“We believe that good things will come out of Super Falcons with patience. Most people are complaining about the coach. Yes, coach could be part of the challenges, sometimes it could be something else.

“…because Nigerians are making complaints about the coach, I think NFF President and board members will sit down and look into it very soon. We will look at the issues holistically and come up with solutions.

“We are just about six months on the board, we will continue to put heads together to find out where the problems are and we will not hesitate to take action to ensure Nigeria football is on the right path.”

The Super Falcons staying at the Sense De Luxe Hotel in Antalya, Turkey resumed camping on Tuesday night as they start preparation for the international friendlies.

The nine-time African champions will take on Haiti at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya on Friday.

The Nigerian girls will later lock horns with New Zealand at the Mardan Sports Complex also in Antalya Tuesday April 11.

