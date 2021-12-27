Why teachers should be empowered

The role played by teachers in national development cannot be over-emphasised. Teachers not only impact knowledge in their students, they help shape individuals to become good and responsible citizens through their tutelage in the course of educating them. These key-points came to the fore from the various positions propounded by a cross-section of academics and educationists. Prof. Helen Bodunde of the Department of Communication and General Studies (CGNS), College of Agricultural Management and Rural Development (COLAMRUD) at FUNAAB, had lamented that the literacy level in the country remains poor because most people do not attach much importance to education. She called on the government to embark on proper training and reorientation of teachers as well as review the country’s education curriculum to drastically reduce the level of illiteracy.

Prof. Onyekwere Nwaorgu, also of the CGNS Department at FUNAAB has called for a clear and concise policy to develop the sector, noting that despite the existence of several linguists in the country, things were still not properly harmonised. Dr. Amos Adediran, of the Department of Social Studies, Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, said the country’s literacy level was not encouraging because many children do not have access to quality education. Dr. Adediran urged the government to come up with policies that would help at reducing the level of illiteracy to the barest minimum. On her part, Prof. Bosede Sotiloye, of the CGNS Department at FUNAAB, charged governments at all levels to provide the necessary facilities needed to improve the level of literacy in Nigeria. Prof. Sotiliye said for even development to take place across the country, there must be technological advancement.

Similarly, Dr. Oluwayemisi Aina of the Department of English Language, Federal College of Education, Osiele, said literacy was a very important issue for the government to take cognisance of, adding that if people were literate, there would certainly be development, just as the importance of a standard means of motivation for teachers in Nigeria to discharge their duties optimally has been stressed. The position was hinged on the premise that teachers are worth being celebrated and that, there would not be any development without teachers. According to the Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ogun State Wing, Comrade Samson Oyelere, teachers impart knowledge, work as guidance and counselors and also serve as parents, who nurture the younger ones to become better citizens in society.

He said the celebration of teachers was not the responsibility of the government alone, adding that students and parents should appreciate them as well. “Teaching is a calling and teachers currently need help. And unless and until they receive the desired help, they might not be able to discharge their duties very well”, he said. Also, the Vice-Principal (Administration), FUNAAB International School, Mrs. Anuolu Oyewunmi, said teachers were in need of support from the government, parents, and students. She argued further that there was a need for the government to review relevant policies that affect the teaching profession in Nigeria. Mrs. Oyewunmi said teaching involves being called and trained to discharge such duties, adding that teachers are usually observant, up and doing, loyal, honest, model, expected to be an all-rounder and standing as loco parentis to students to enable them become responsible citizens.

“Teachers need to sacrifice and improvise to increase the standard of education”, she added. Speaking along the same direction, the 69th Inaugural Lecturer of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof. Akinola Akinlabi, has called for the training and retraining of science teachers so as to arrest what looks like the intimidation of students by the sciences. According to him, “A key issue in science development is science teachers. Fortunately, science teachers are no longer scarce as they used to be about two decades ago; but how capable and skilled are these science teachers to arrest the intimidation of students by the sciences? “Teachers must, however, be trained, retrained and encouraged to improve themselves. They must also be properly remunerated and granted incentives in order to encourage them to do more”, he added.

While discussing on the topic “Natural Rubber: Adding Value for Life Sustenance and Economic Development”, the Inaugural Lecturer added that shortage of high quality academic staff in higher institutions; brain drain; infrastructural decay; student-related problems such as overcrowded classrooms and hostels; poor quality of students; astronomical increase in enrolment; inadequate laboratories; and limited access to textbooks; among others, have all contributed to the problem. Prof. Akinlabi, who is of the Department of Chemistry, College of Physical Sciences (COLPHYS) of the University, noted that the ‘miracle centre syndrome’ was so cancerous that if not checked, its impact on society might be worse than the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Therefore, the enviable position occupied by teachers in the scheme of things would ever remain critical and to ensure that nothing is done to relegate our teachers to the background, they should be properly empowered in the form of motivation, retraining, appropriate reward, and given the rightful atmosphere to enable them perform optimally by relevant stakeholders in the education sector.

