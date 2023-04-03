Why Tinubu must be fair, just and focused – Engr. Okonkwo

A Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, Ikenna Okonkwo, has charged the incoming president, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to divest himself of self-centeredness and focus on the unity of the country through justice equity and fairness in the recruitment of those who will form the bulk of his cabinet.

Engr. Okonkwo gave this advice while delivering his opening remark as chairman of the occasion at the Merit Time International’s lecture and award event, held in Bolingo Hotel, Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, notwithstanding that the administration is coming with a Muslim-Muslim ticket, Tinubu could demonstrate leadership through the recruitment of key Nigerians who would help to reorganise the country through fair representation in the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government in order to give credibility to his government.

He however warned that, should he be guided by selfishness and nepotism which are the bane of leadership in the country, he should be ready to carry the shame and blame of leadership ineptitude.

He called on Merit Time International to bridge the gap between government and the people by equitably recognising those genuinely contributing to humanity but ignored and forgotten by the political system.

In her keynote address, the Chairman Governing Council of MTI, Chief Dr Oyaide E. J, congratulated the leaders selected for recognition from the Ministry of Education, FCTA, NNPCL, Water Resource, Judiciary, Legislature, the Presidency, Local Government and the Diaspora, urging them to do more to add value to humanity.

In his address of welcome, the National Coordinator of MTI, Mr. Sunday Okwu, explained the concept behind the leadership forum, which is hinged in dialogue and national integration, urging leaders to be firm, courageous, fair, purposeful and just so as to ensure a better Nigeria and a peaceful Africa.

