Why touting flourishes in offices





Who are touts, these are people who are willing and ready to “assist’ those who are ready to break the ground rules and laws for a fee.

Touts are usually found in areas where some people are not willing and ready to do the right thing accordingly, where laws are broken with reckless abandon. And surprisingly, people who break laws are the same people shouting foul. What an irony.

Go to any passport office, motor parks, airport, police station and vehicle inspection offices, VIO, yes, VIO, touting is the game around such vicinity.You cannot rule out these touts in these areas as long as there are willing people that want a short cut in obtaining legit transaction.

This bring to mind the claim by one online paper alltimepost.com, that officials of VIO connive with touts to fleece residents that have one paper or the other to effect a change. Or that VIO personnel effect arrest and collect cash from motorists. It has been a known procedure that any motorist that is booked is required to go to the bank and pay his fine. But when you start haggling fines as if you are buying groundnut from a child hawker, then, you know you are running foul of the law. None is expected to give cash and no officer of VIO is also expected to collect cash. It is after payment in the bank that a receipt will be issued. Anything short of this is illegal and corruption personified.

Let’s look at it this way, your vehicle papers expired and you are aware and you deliberately refused to renew. And pronto, you were accosted by VIO on routine check. You are booked and you felt, there must be a way out. You negotiate with some bad eggs in the system, they collected two third of what you ought to pay government for failing to abide by the law. And you give a blanket assessment that everybody in that establishment is corrupt, forgetting that as one finger points, four others are pointing at the accuser. Thereafter, you screamed to high heavens that all the personnel of DRTS/VIO are bad or in the common parlance, they are all thieves; haba now!

You forget in the process that he who gives is as guilty as the person that receives. The negative tag is always on the receiver. This write up is not in any way in support of touting, neither is it out to say bad eggs cannot be found within the DRTS, but the truth remains what it is.

The online newspaper under scrutiny fell short of truth which is the cardinal vein of a news story. I am not standing in for the PRO of the VIO, but keeping quiet may give credence to the fallacy contained therein. How can a spokesman of a government agency declare that 80 per cent of its staff are corrupt? When in actual fact, where corruption is dancing naked, no official will come to the open and confess that they are epitome of corruption. The percentage is nothing but lies.

Alltimepost.com, the online publication, missed the point when it posited that POS cubicle is situated opposite the DRTS head office, a place where officials connive with touts to short change innocent residents.This may not be true, considering the fact that with the emergence of POS machines, they litter every nook and cranny of any viable area, where they could make swift business despite the hazard that goes with such operation. And in Mabushi, the VIO office is not and cannot be an exemption, as there are many POS operators as one is ready to count. This, however, is not because of VIO office, but because there are other business concerns around the vicinity, not to talk of a filling station opposite the DRTS office.

A visit to Area 10 in Garki opposite the AMAC Secretariat, for instance, between the mosque and the fence of the FCT headquarters of NIPOST, you find touts selling, more often than not, fake documents of land and landed properties, or the nearby UTC complex, in same vicinity of Area 10, touts abound, telling gullible customers the jobs they can offer. Surprisingly they don’t even have a shop within “Morg” or in UTC shopping complex.

They are seen stopping vehicles that want to enter either of the complex promising they could do whatever the customers want at a cheaper price. When the gullible falls victim, the tout takes him to an owner of a shop where prices would certainly be different from what the tout had earlier said.

Boldly written on a conspicuous sign board at the entrance is a warning that no customer should patronise touts, yet, these touts often stay under the signboard to lure customers. And still, some people fall victim. Do you blame the operators of the complex or those who are in a haste to have their jobs done?

When you fall prey to touts, it is not because the warning is not conspicuously displayed at entrances to these places. It is simply because some people want quick service or too ready to cut corners.

There is no organisation in modern day Nigeria that one will not find bad eggs, those that are willing and ready to sell their conscience for a pot of porridge.

This is however despite the admission of the writer that most often than not, the touts are arrested, and in a jiffy released to continue from where they stopped. And touting continues. Certainly, it cannot be said that management of DRTS are conniving with police to release the miscreant.

The truth remains that anyone who knows the law and falls short of it should be ready to pay the price. And when accosted, such a person should not blame anyone, if he/she falls victim of touts when you know where to get redress. Patronising touts is giving them legitimacy as victims would always say “I dont have the time to waste by going inside the office”.

If you cannot waste time, you should also not have time to complain that you are duped. And if you dont patronise touts, you will be attended to no matter how long it takes. It takes two to tango.

Abdul is an Abuja based journalist.