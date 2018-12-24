Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim Adeniyi National Secretary General, Road Transport Employers Association, in this interview with EMEKA NZE speaks on reasons why his union is taking part in signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Did your union participate in signing the MoU between INEC and transport unions for transportation of election materials to and fro the polling units?

I was at the meeting. Sometimes ago, we put up an application that we wanted to participate in the movement of INEC’s men and electoral materials from one location to another in the 2019 general elections. After that,p 0 we have been participating in their various meetings through our representatives from this office. Last week when we were invited to come for the MoU, our invitation didn’t reach us time because the person who represented our office couldn’t deliver the invitation ahead of time and the president was not in town and so I had to lead our delegation to the venue. At the venue I explained to the chairman of the INEC that I was the only one available and asked him if I could sign on behalf of my chairman. He said no. He said unless the president and myself come back and we now agreed that RTEAN would skip their signing the MoU and go back to office to make proper preparation towards signing the document. That was what happened, we did not refuse or deliberately refused to attend the event to sign the MoU.

Have you been able to sign at a new date?

We have met with INEC and every machinery has been put in place and in due course, INEC will invite us officially and you will see it on network news as other transport unions were seen during the signing of the MoU. So we will sign a new date and Nigerians will see it.

What it implies is that RTEAN will participate in conveying to and fro men and materials to polling units?

Already We are in the process; we will participate, RTEAN will participate 100 per cent and you will see it. There is no doubt about that.

What is expected of your organisation?

Our organisation is expected to convey electoral materials with human resources to another for the success of the forthcoming election and we are sure as the leading transport union in Nigeria, we are going to perform excellently. One we know the terrain of all the areas in Nigeria. We know the riverine areas, we know the desert areas – from Sokoto to Kebbi, Katsina, Yobe, Borno, Gamborugala to Adamawa to Taraba, Taraba to Enugu to Imo, from Imo to Abia, from Abia, we enter Rivers from Rivers to Bayelsa from Bayelsa to AkwaIbom, from their to Ondo to Ogun, Ogun to Lagos back to Oyo and so on. We know Riverine areas to the Sahara where buses cannot move, we will.provide necessary four wheel drive. Whatever that is needed, we will provide it. We are working already and we are making provision for all these. We have whatever it can take for us to deliver. So it will be a huge success

Considering the high level of neutrality that is expected in this job, have been able to sensitize your members on the sensitive nature of the job?

That is wonderful question. Going back to history, our association, since inception in 1933 from its former name, Motor Transport Union (MTU). You can browse it. Herbert Macaulay was our first President while chief Obafemi Awolowo was the first Secretary General of our association. In 1961 after independence, they change to Nigeria Motor Transport Union before it was reshuffled and then the Amalgamated Trade Unions in 1973 which gave birth to Road Transport Employers Associations of Nigeria. Let me tell you today, this Agege Motor Road you hear about in Lagos is named after Road Transport Office . Our first secretariat was built in the olden days. The first three story building at Agege Motor Road is called Motor House. That is why the road is called Agege Motor Road and since then, our association have been doing very well with the government of the federal republic of Nigeria. There is no way members of RTEAN cannot assist in governing the country because no successful government with good transportation system. Movement of people, goods from one location to another is very very paramount and it determines the economy of that country. So the role of transportation is very key in any successful economy of any administration of any country. In that wise, our members are always careful and focused because they have huge input in the economy of that country. We are always extremely careful how we handle electoral process or whatsoever because if there is any problem what is vulnerable or easy to bw damaged is our property and that is our vehicles. So handling electoral materials during elections, our members know the consequences of any unrest that may erupt in the country because you can have 10, 20, 30 or 1000 cars of buses or lorries. We cannot put them in our pocket and you cannot put them in your room and lock them, they are outside and if there is unrest, those are usually where people vent their anger in a wanton destruction. So we are always very careful, the role we play and what we do. We always partner with government to make sure there is peace during the elections and after the elections. Being a union that will co-participate in the movement of electoral materials, we will do very well and we will play neutrality in its entirety because our concern is how the country can move forward, how peace can be attained in the country and that is our position.

Given the large number of your union, political parties and politicians usually canvas your support and by that you can hardly maintain high level of neutrality seeing that some of your members already don the t-shirts of some candidates?

You should be able to differentiate transport industries with employees. We are Employers in Transport Industry and our number is large. We have affiliated bodies. We have members, we have honorary members and we have different people who are operating under the umbrella of our organisation. As you know this is political era; APC has not sent delegates to this office to say come and support us; PDP have not sent delegates to this office to say come and support us. But we know, in different states of the country, there are different parties governing such states and when you are in Rome, you do like Romans. So we educate our people to support the government of their states but we don’t force them to do the rightful thing in their various states. The issue of the headquarters here, our members are different from the employees. The drivers of our members who may from time to time attend a political rally or whatsoever are different. You don’t expect somebody like me to be wearing t-shirts of any party whatsoever. As a Nigerian, I am entitled to vote any person who I know can move the country forward. In the light of the above we are not associated with any political party. Our interest is how to move the nation forward. We contested on the job given to us; we demonstrate our neutrality for the progress and success of the forthcoming 2019 elections.

What are your modalities to execute the INEC job as will be given to you?

These modalities are in various stages. We will hold series of meetings within some few days now. Elections are less than 60days to come and we have set up a lot of seminar for our members in the states who will meet the Resident Electoral Commissioners in the states and we are setting up another committee to look at each and the terrain and what is obtainable in such areas. Security, then.mobility and availability of new vehicles that will.meet the standard, the demand and the requirement of INEC for the success elections. All these are in our programmes and they part of the modality.

How would you react to the allegation of old vehicles which were used to convey INEC materials in previous elections that some of them broke down on the road? In your own case do you have new vehicles to carry out this job?

No. It is no true because in previous elections, we did not participate directly but indirectly. The unions who collected the jobs came to us to ask for our vehicles to do the job and they might have obtained other vehicles from various places. We have new vehicles; we know our members who have 1000 to 2000 vehicles that are new. Let me give you an example, last year, when the Federal Government wanted to upgrade the International Airport, they directed the landing of all flights at Kaduna Airport. Then there was need to move people from Abuja to Kaduna and Kaduna to Abuja, many companies took part and RTEAN also participated and I can tell you we were the best because the government functionaries that travelled, the vice president and other dignitaries travelled in our vehicles. We were the only organisation that provided new vehicles. None of our vehicles had any problems at that time. That’s what happened and that’s what we are going to repeat. If you are going to do this a hundred times, we are going to be the best because we are the leading factor. We have the machinery and we have the vehicles on ground. It is not disputed, no one can contest that with us. We know that we have; we know the other parties; they are our employees. We are trade unionists; we are not limited liability companies. There are so many limited liability companies operating under us and these are the differences. We have the logistics and we are not waiting till the election day. Some few days to the election dates, all these logistics will be provided.

What are the benefits that RTEAN will derive from signing the MoU?

The benefits are: firstly, in previous elections, when we were not engaged directly, those who get the contracts did not succeed without coming to us and you know since since there was no adequate plan on ground, the vehicles they saw was what they took. It is a different scenario now. We have made preparations for this. Secondly, it will unify the association and the government would know that the transport sector is delivering the goods and this will contributed to the success of democracy in the country. We will be proud that we have contributed to the development of our country and in return, our members will also benefit as it will promote their day to day business.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.