Why we are investing in COE – Edo govt



The Edo state government has said it has revamped College of Education (COE) through investment and policies for optimal goals.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe, disclosed this during a meeting with the leadership of Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the College of Education, Iguen.

The commissioner who diclosed that the state-owned college is now defunct following COE repealed laws, assured the students of a smooth graduation of year two and three students.

She disclosed that the school’s defunct was to enable government carry out works on the campus for quality education and efficient service delivery.

On the prospective students affected by school’s embargo on admission, the commissioner attributed the development to “lack of proper communication”.

Oviawe directed the defunct college’s acting provost to compile accurate number of prospective students for reimbursement even as he apologised to the students’ union for the “lack of communication on the government policy”.

Continuing, she said: “in the past, every college offered all the programmes.. and they never had enough money to actually provide quality teaching.

“We are now saying let us streamline and focus on an areas among the three campuses (Igueben, Abudu and Afuze).

“Igueben is the main campus. It’s going to train secondary School teachers, technical and vocational teachers.

“Abudu is one of the campuses. They will focus on training early childhood and basic education teachers; while Afuze is about physical and health education”.