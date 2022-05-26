Why we arrested Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat – Police 





The Nigeria Police, Thursday, said the Managing Director, Agidigbo FM, Ibadan, Oyo state, Oriyomi Hamzat, was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Intelligence Bureau in connection with a case of cyber bullying.



Blueprint gathered that the Oyo State Intelligence Bureau had in a letter dated May 23, 2022, invited Hamzat to be at the office on Tuesday, May 24, at 11 am, however, when he honoured the invitation Hamza was said to have been arrested and handed over to officials of the FIB who transported him to Abuja on Thursday morning.



Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement, Thursday, said: “Popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, was arrested in ibadan today by our Force Intelligence Bureau operatives in connection with a case of cyber bullying under investigation.

“Oriyomi’s arrest was sequel to his refusal to honour Police invitation severally, which prompted the police to secure a warrant for his arrest.



“We are looking into the petition written against him on his violation of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015, and necessary action will be taken to do justice in the matter.”

