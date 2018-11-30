Why we conduct promotion exams for workers in Bauchi -HoS

Bauchi state Head of Service (HoS) Alhaji Liman Bello has stated that the civil service promotion examination introduced by the state government acquaints workers not only with regulatory and professional knowledge but boosts their capacity and reading culture.

Speaking while declaring open a two day sensitization workshop on the 2018 Bauchi state civil service promotion examination, Bello said the exercise which was introduced in 2008 increases effective performance of the civil servants in their duties as only those who pass the examinations get promotion.

“Based on these genuine factors coupled with the present administration’s ongoing re-invigoration and repositioning of the Civil Service as a veritable tool in the realization of its objectives, it did not only attempt to sustain the examination policy but also continued to do everything possible to strengthen it for the benefit of civil servants and the civil service in general,” he said.

Bello who said the training would prepare the civil servants for the promotion examination that would take them to the next grade level advised them to pay special attention to the training and apply the knowledge gained in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Also speaking, the permanent secretary establishment and service matters bureau, Alhaji Adamu Gokaru revealed that the examination keeps public officers abreast with civil service regulations, procedures and general knowledge which are considered vital for ensuring an effective, efficient and productive public service.

He added that last year, the examination stood at 95 per cent pass rate adding that was an indication that the policy is a worthwhile one.