Why we control 70% share of foam market – Sarafoam ED

The executive director of Sarafoam, Mr. Hussein Safa, has said that the Sarafoam brand controls 70 per cent of the foam market in Nigeria due to the company’s strong culture that puts the people first.

Speaking in an interview at ‘Sarafoam Appreciation Day” held in Lagos at the weekend to mark the end of the year, Hussein said the 26-year-old company foam brands were becoming popular among leading hospitality business professional practitioners.

“Among the three of us—Sarafoam, Vitafoam and Mouka, we control 70 of the market share. We produce 200 metric tons per month; we have been able to build suitable client base ranging from government parastatals, private organisations to the general population in the marketing region. There is huge room for more penetration.

“The constant use of the most technically-advanced manufacturing facilities and tough quality control measures earns Sarafoam brand products a leading and unique name of hospitality business. We have become common brand amongst leading hospitality business professional practitioners. Sarafoam controls a sizeable percentage of total quality foam produced in Nigeria, apart from neighbouring countries,” said Hussein.

In terms of personnel and equipment, the executive director said the company has a workforce of 600 Nigeria staff and four expatriates.

He also stated that the company believes in hiring the best hands as well as train and re-train its staff to maintain standard.

“You cannot spend so much money doing business when your staff are not well-exposed. We bring in expatriates to train our staff whenever we buy a new equipment or deploy the latest technology in our production for it is not economical to bring in new equipment and each time they get bad you spend so much money to bring professionals from overseas to work on it.

“Sarafoam prides itself in hiring the best hands in technical professionals and well-experienced management team to actualise the idea of a truly indigenous foam company and a household name among the top foam brands in Africa.

“At Sarafoam, our promise is to be the best quality foam at the most affordable prices in Nigeria. Keeping this promise is the reason why we are continuously investing in high efficiency production machines manned by well experienced professionals to meet the increasing demand of our customers,” he said.

Looking ahead, Hussein said the product s have no visibility in the north because of insecurity in the region but hoped that the situation would change in the years ahead.

“We are not yet there in the north because of insecurity. But we have a factory in Kaduna which is not active. In 2019 and beyond, we want to see all our products in all parts of the country.

“We will continue to always meet the needs of our customers within our sector. We are well poised to become a major player in our expertise,” he added.

