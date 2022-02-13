Why we couldn’t put out fire that gutted my house – Gumi

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, whose Kaduna home was gutted by fire Saturday has lamented that the inferno could have been put out, if they were able to operate the available fire extinguisher.

The fire outbreak razed the top floor of a storey building within the compound, housing a girl’s secondary school, the inferno destroyed the laboratory, computer sections with 50 computers and four classrooms.

But Sheikh Gumi, who thanked Allah that no life was lost, said if they had been schooled on the use of fire extinguisher, they could have applied it to stop the spread of the fire, but because they don’t know how to use it, the fire spread before fire fighters arrived.

He said, “We thank Allah that no life was lost. We don’t know the number of the fire fighters that came. We have fire extinguisher but we don’t know how to use them.”

However, a statement issued by a media consultant to the scholar, Malam Tukur Mamu, confirming the inferno and said no life was lost and the living apartments of the Sheikh and his family were not affected. “This is to confirm a fire outbreak in Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi’s residence.

“While the cause of the fire which lasted for about 4 hours has not yet been ascertained, we can confirm that no life was lost. However, contrary to media reports, the fire did not affect the second part of the large building where the Sheikh and his family resides.

“Part of the big edifice, an upstairs in the main entrance is housing a female secondary school, Khulitul Banat Girls College, which was founded by Gumi, while the Sheikh stays with his family in large duplexes at the inner part of the house. The side that was completely destroyed by the fire is the upstairs of the girls college. The well equipped laboratory, computer sections (with about 50 computers) and 4 classrooms all in the upstairs of the building were all destroyed by the fire.”