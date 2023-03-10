Why we cut supplies to Imo customers – EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has stated that the power outage being experienced in Imo state by their numerous customers “is as a result of the industry action embarked upon by organised labour.”

EEDC’s head of communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, who disclosed this in a statement, on Friday, however, empathised with their esteemed customers for the loss of supply and prayed to be vigilant and guard their installations against vandals.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform its esteemed customers in Imo state that the loss of supply currently being experienced is as a result of the industrial action by the organised labour union in Imo state. This led to the shutting down of our source of supply, leaving us with no energy to distribute.

“As a result, all our customers in Imo state are without electricity supply. We understand the inconveniences this situation will cause our customers, and we are hopeful that the issue will be resolved within the shortest possible time so we can restore supply to our customers.

“We, therefore, appeal to our customers to be vigilant and ensure the electricity infrastructure serving them are not attacked by vandals who might want to take advantage of the situation to attack and vandalise electricity facilities,” the statement read in part.

