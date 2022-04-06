Why we declared 2019 guber polls inconclusive – Kano REC





Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Risqua Arabi Shehu, has said that the decision taken by the commission which declared the 2019 gubernatorial election in Kano as inconclusive was a decision effected on the laws governing the conduct of the commission.

Speaking at a meeting of stakeholders held INEC state office, Kano Tuesday, Shehu said it proved most often difficult for anyone to convince the aggrieved in a situation where one lost election to his rival in the political battlefield.

He added that to manage myriad of individual’s perception at a certain point is equally an arduous task.

According to him, the laws governing the conduct and operations of INEC were clearly stated and unambiguously spelt out for the doubting thomases to discern the simple fact that there was no inkling of primordial consideration of where the pendulum swings.

He stated that as far as he was concerned, he had never regretted what transpired in the wake of the inconclusive saga knowing that he had done the right thing as stipulated by the laws.

He said, “No amount of entreaty could ever convince the aggrieved over what had taken place then. But to me, I’m not entertaining the belief that I have done anything wrong. What I know is that I would be made to account for my deeds in the hereafter; after this world, there is another one. At the age of 62, it is time enough to return to my creator.”

He, however, stated that mistakes have been made here and there and that the costly mistake he had made was the unfettered confidence he reposed in the political elite which dismally turned out to disappoint him, affirming that he had been compelled by the lessons he had learnt in charting a better course for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Rolling out the plan for the 2023 elections, the Kano REC maintained that expansion of voter access to polling units were cognizant of the election day challenges at many polling units which in most cases were overcrowded, prone to electoral violence, unsafe and unhealthy for voters.

Shehu said in some places, the polling units were located in conflict areas, homes of political chieftains, deep forest and even shrines, stressing that poor electoral services such as late commencement of polls and disruption of elections were usually experienced as part of the crisis.

He pointed out that the continuous voter registration was essential in strengthening citizens’ participation in electoral process and that in order to reduce the usual congestion experienced at the registration centres, the commission had for the first time introduced online pre-registration of voters after which potential voters can complete their registration physically at designated centres.