Why we demoted 7 professors, sacked others – Otuoke varsity

The Federal University, Otuoke, Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state has said seven professors of the institution were demoted “for lack of requisite scholarship” while six non-teaching staff were also sacked over abscondment.

Some of the affected lecturers had last week raised the alarm over sectional and tribal sentiments as being responsible for the demotion of the lecturers.

However, the authorities of the university, through its Registrar, Mr. Iruo Yousuo, denied the claims of alleged tribal sentiment against the seven professors and others affected in the exercise.

Iruo Yousuo, in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, stated that “the Governing Council of the Federal University Otuoke at its 10th meeting made key decisions involving appointments and discipline including the resolution to sanitize the system in order to

take the University to the greater height”.

According to him, “Consequently, the Governing Council of the Federal University Otuoke have re-classified some academic appointments by down grading 7 teaching staff appointments to lower ranks for lack of requisite scholarship.

Those affected are; Dr. Steve Nwabuzor, downgraded from the rank of Professor to Lecturer 1, Dr. Leonard K Shilgba, downgraded from the rank of Professor to Senior Lecturer, Dr. Timothy Falade Obalade, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer, Dr. Felina Nwadike downgraded from Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer.

The rest are; Dr. Sepribo Lawson-Jack, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Lecturer 1, Dr. Marcellina Offoha, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Lecturer 1 and Dr. Evans Eze, downgraded from the rank of Associate Professor to Lecturer 2.

According to the Registrar, “The Council equally converted the appointments of Dr. Felina Nwadike, Dr. Timothy Falade Obalade and Dr. Sepribo Lawson-Jack to contract appointments as their tenure appointments were at variance with applicable rules.

“The Governing Council also approved the termination of appointments of six non-teaching staff on grounds of abscondment. The affected staff are; Mr. Obele Gabriel, Miss Modozie Rejoice Chinenye, Mr. Akpan Ufot and Mr. Bomor Tarela. Others are Mr. Anthony Arhogor and Miss Bassey Affiong Agbor.”

Meanwhile, the Governing Council has approved the appointment of 2 principal officers for the University; Prof Felicia Etim, appointed as the University Librarian and CSP Rosalyn Biobaragha (rtd) as Chief Security Officer.

