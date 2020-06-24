Why we deployed officers to APC national secretariat – Police



The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that police officers were deployed to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to maintain law and order.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, in a press statement, Tuesday in Abuja, said: “Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed to the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress, located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.



“The deployment is a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the secretariat.”

According to Mba, “The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC national secretariat.



“Members of the APC as well as staff of the secretariat are therefore at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the secretariat as always.”