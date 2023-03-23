Why we detained Chude Nnamdi despite public rage – Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Wednesday, said a social media influencer, Chude Franklin Nnamdi, also known by his Twitter handle: @chude__, was being investigated over allegations of cyberstalking.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement in Abuja, said: “The Nigeria Police hereby confirm that one Mr. Chude Franklin Nnamdi with Twitter handle ‘@chude__’ was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra state on March 18, 2023, and he is being investigated by the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) Abuja, for cyberstalking, pursuant to a complaint received via a petition, about his activities on social media which contravenes the provision of Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 and other criminal laws.

“Furthermore, a prima facie case has been established against him while the case file has been forwarded to the Force Legal Department for further action.

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, urges members of the public to familiarise themselves with provisions of the law and be aware of the penalties for violating them most especially cybercrime laws with the new trends in the digital media space.”

The police spokesperson did not give the name of the petitioner, however, Blueprint checks indicated that Nnamdi’s arrest may not be unconnected with posts through his Twitter handle alleging that thugs suspected to be working for the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state had invaded some polling units in the state and snatched ballot boxes during the March 18, 2023 House of Assembly election in the state.

“I can’t remember the last time I heard of ballot box snatching in Anambra. This is the height of it; @CCSoludo has taken us back to Mbadinuju’s era,” the post read.

The social media influencer, who is known on Twitter for calling out public office holders, had expressed his disappointment, claiming the thugs disrupted the elections in order to prevent the ruling party from losing the election to the opposition.

The Anambra state Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, in a press statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Sunday, however, claimed he had no information about specific allegations or basis for the arrest of the influencer.

