Why we dragged Adeyanju, Abobama, Williams to court-Police

The Nigeria Police has confirmed the arrest and arraignment of Deji Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams following a protest against the Police.

Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians, was arrested alongside Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams, yesterday morning while staging a protest at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The protest tagged ‘Police Are Not Politicians, Save Our Democracy’ demanded the neutrality of the Police in the forthcoming general election.

A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja, said the trio were arrested for “criminal conspiracy, joint act, defamation of character, public nuisance, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, disturbance of public peace, inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order.”

According to the spokesman, “The Nigeria Police Force is not unaware of the rights of every Nigerian to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and freedom of movement as essentials of Democracy provided for by the 1999 constitution, Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended particularly sections 38, 39, 40 and 41.

“However, these rights must be observed with decorum, in good faith and without violating the rights of other millions of Nigerians to free movement and access to safety and security across the country.”

He said that: “Deji Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams, were arrested by the Police within the powers provided under the constitution, Police Act and Regulations, the Penal Code Law and Procedures to prevent crime and ensure safety of all Nigerians.

“The constitutional rights of every Nigerian as stated in first paragraph above i.e Sections 38, 39, 40 and 41, these rights are not absolute as section 45 of the same Constitution provides for derogations to these rights.”