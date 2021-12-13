Why we embark on strike – ASUU



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Benin zone, has clarified that strike actions by the nation’s university lecturers was a last resort to draw government’s attention to their plights and not intended to derail academic activities.



This was just as the union also emphasised that strike actions were not perculiar to Nigerian Universities, adding that, “in fact, some Universities in London recently went on strike.”

The zonal Coordinator of the Benin zone ASUU, Prof. Fred Esumeh, disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital.





Esumeh said: “Strike is less frequent in the western world because their government acts… But here in Nigeria, you have to frequently go on strike before government could act.”



The zonal Coordinator who discribed members’ renumeration as slave wage, demanded for a new bench mark for condition of service.

According to Esumeh, “The Nigerian Universities are no longer attractive to foreign lecturers, including neighbouring countries.

“This is due to the prevailing slave wage where the highest ranked Professor earns less than a thousand dollars monthly.”

Esumeh expressed concern over a statement credited to Mr. Sonny Echono, the permanent secretary, Ministrty of Education, noting that the statement came even when a draft agreement between both parties was yet to be signed by the government.

The permanent secretary was reported to have said that the federal government agreements with the university lecturers were reached under duress.