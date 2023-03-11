Why we endorsed PDP governorship candidate in Cross River – PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Cross River state has explained why it endorsed the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Sandy Onor, for the governorship polls.

In a media briefing shortly after the Senator was endorsed and prayed for, the leadership of the PFN in the state said the endorsement was “in the overall interest of Cross River state.”

A press statement, signed by the PFN chairman in the state, Dr. Lawrence Ekwok, the general secretary Apostle Frank Umo and the director, politics and good governance, Pastor Prof Kyrian Ojong, and read to Journalists, insisted that the PDP candidate soar above all others.

The PFN leaders explained further that in order to arrive at the choice of Senator Onor, the body carried out an opinion poll through its Strategy Committee and that the PDP candidate emerged as winner.

“A total of 429 leaders at the LGA level voted through the secret ballot system and the scores were as follows; the PDP candidate scored 260 votes, the APC candidate had 114 votes, the PRP candidate had 47 votes while 8 votes were voided.

“It is important to mention that the PDP candidate had the highest number of votes in the elections conducted in all the three senatorial districts.

“In order to arrive at a collective and unanimous decision, an enlarged meeting of State Advisory Council (SAC); State Executive Committee (SEC); and all LGA Coordinators was held on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in which the entire 51 members resolved that the reports and recommendations of the Strategy Committee and those from the three Senatorial districts be adopted.

“We, therefore, hereby call on all members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN in all our member churches across the state to vote massively for the PDP governorship candidate in the governorship election, as the endorsement is the collective and unanimous decision of the leadership and membership of PFN Cross River state.”

