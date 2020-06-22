Why we exited 500,000 N-power beneficiaries – FG

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, Monday, explained the exit of 500, 000 beneficiaries from the N-Power scheme.

The minister, who said the programme was created to develop human capital in the country, noted that the scheme from the onset was temporary.

Hajia Farouq told Blueprint that 500,000 beneficiaries comprising batches A and B had over-stayed for two extra years, saying the scheme was initially designed and budgeted to last between 2016 and 2018.

On the planned exit of the current beneficiaries from the scheme, she said the idea was to admit more beneficiaries with a view to impacting more Nigerian youth.

The minister said: “The N-power programme was created as a means to develop and empower human capital in Nigeria. However, while the programme provided employment for several Nigerian youth, this employment structure has always been temporary.

She appealed to some of the aggrieved beneficiaries to exercise patience over the backlog of allowances owed, adding that their issues were being attended to.

Hajia Farouq, however, clarified that beneficiaries who absconded from their place of primary assignments (PPAs) and others whose accounts were flagged by GIFMIS would not be paid the accumulated allowances.

“The N-Power programme is one that is built on transparency and trust. Therefore, we implore all aggrieved beneficiaries to exercise patience as backlog of payments owed are currently being attended to. However, it is imperative to note that this does not include beneficiaries who absconded from their PPAs and beneficiaries whose accounts have been flagged by the GIFMIS,’’ she said.

The minister also apologised to the beneficiaries over the inability of the government to provide them with the devices promised at the beginning of the Batch B of the scheme, saying COVID-19 pandemic halted the arrangement.

The minister also disclosed that the portal for the registration of Batch C beneficiaries would open on June 26 for the youth between ages 18 and 35.