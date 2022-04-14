Why we increased police budget by N182bn – Reps



The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, has explained that budget of the Nigeria Police was increased by N182 billion in reviewed 2022 Appropriation Act in order to cover its overhead costs.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approached the parliament for the review, with the new development leaving aggregate expenditure of the Federal Government for the 2022 fiscal year at N17.319 trillion.

Briefing Journalists after plenary on Thursday, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Muktar Betara, said the only difference between the Appropriation Act and the amendment bill was the increment in the police budget which he said was a pledge made by the President to increase the salaries of personnel.

According to him, the police budget was increased by N182 billion bringing the total budget size to N17.319,704, 091.019.

“The President and Commander in Chief brought an amendment to the 2022 Appropriation Act which the House passed today. We passed the budget with an increment to police salaries. We increased the police budget by N 182billion. That is the only difference between the Appropriation Act and the amendment bill.

“It’s just the police increment. And in the President’s request letter, he requested the House to reduce our input that was sent to him in the 2022 Appropriation Act, we acted and did some adjustments to the budget.

“Actually, subsidy issue reflects in the MTEF. We have to raise the benchmark with additional 11 dollars to add up the subsidy request by the President.

“The budget now is N17.319,704, 091.19”, he said.