Why we left out Lookman – NFF

Leicester forward Ademola Lookman was not picked for the AFCON because his change of international allegiance has yet to be approved by FIFA.

Lookman has featured for various England age-group teams and will need FIFA clearance for him to now play for the Super Eagles.

The dynamic forward was listed on the provisional squad for the AFCON, but did not eventually make the final 28-man squad for the tournament in Cameroon.

“The Nigeria Football Federation have stated categorically that Ademola Lookman of Leicester City of England has not yet been cleared by world football body FIFA to represent Nigeria at international level,” announced an official statement.

“The process for his switch is ongoing.”

The NFF said Lookman was named on the provisional squad with the hope his change of international allegiance will be completed before the AFCON.

A media report had suggested caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen dropped the player from the AFCON.

Related

No tags for this post.