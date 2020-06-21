Why we opened our door for Obaseki – PDP

The Edo South Senatorial leader of the (), Chief Owere Dickson Imasogie, has said the is a huge humane umbrella of protection for political like-minds, hence it provided shelter and comfort for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Imasogie also dismissed allegation that governor Obaseki induced leaders with billions of naira to join the , and noted that “his (governor) coming into the  was purely strategic”

The governor resigned his membership of   and joined the PDP on Friday.

He later declared his intention to seek the party’s ticket for a second term in office.

Imasogie who spoke to journalists weekend said: “The APC, had been tormenting the governor with heavy acidic rains and thunderstorms? He is here with us now, safe and sound. And henceforth, Edo has become a PDP state.”

The PDP leader further said it was in the wisdom of the leadership of the party to accommodate the governor into the party, adding, “Considering the fact, the party had to shift its primaries slated for Friday June 20, to Thursday June 25, 2020.

“Any active political party would certainly be excited having a sitting governor of a state, with his party ruling at the centre.

“So, decamping to an opposition party showed, amongst other considerations, the valuable rating and respect the defecting governor has for that party.”

