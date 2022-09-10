Why we patronise mama put – FCT residents

A cross-section of FCT residents on Friday expressed divergent views on why they patronised roadside food vendors popularly known as mama put.

The residents in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they patronised mama put food outlets because they were affordable and had unique tastes.

Mr. Amos Ebube, a mechanic, said the reason he patronised roadside food vendors most times was because of the varieties and the unique tastes of the food.

According to him, “Variety is the spice of life and the best place for me to get my food is at mama put with quality food.

“With the recent hardship in the country, it is much cheaper to buy food from mama put, with little money; you will get satisfied in a day.”

Mrs. Chioma Jude, a nurse, who described herself as a regular customer at the one of the outlets said, “There is a lot of difference between mama put and some food outlets in terms of purchasing power. It is much cheaper and more delicious compared to restaurant.”

Jude added that mama put food tasted so delicious due the method and technique some of them applied in preparing the meal, coupled with the ingredients they used as well.

“Some Nigerians cannot afford going to restaurants because the meals there are expensive, in some restaurants. Food in some fast food joints costs much while in mama put, you can still get a plate of food for between N300 to N400,” she said.

Mr. Vincent Onyibe, a businessman, said food vendors were a source of help to bachelors, especially the ones that can’t cook.

According to him,”Why stress yourself to cook when mama put is at your beck and call?

“Most men prefer to patronise mama put rather than pass through the stress of cooking. One good thing about mama put is that they never fail to deliver by giving you what you asked for and what you don’t ask for.

“Mama put also rescue most men that cannot eat the food their wives cook at home. Mama put are playing vital role in rescuing the stomach from hunger and providing income for many,” he said

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

