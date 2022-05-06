Why we raised N22m for Nuhu Hassan to buy nomination forms -Yobe farmers

Farmers and groups across Yobe state have raised the sum of N22 million for Nuhu Baba Hassan who hails from Gujba local government council in Yobe state to run for a house of Representatives seat to represent Gulani, Gujba, Damaturu and Tarmuwa Constituency.

The chairman of the Coalition, Adamu Alaramma, when asked why they did that explained that Nuhu Baba Hassan had helped them to recover from the effects of the Boko Haram insurgency in the last 13 years and so they endorsed to run for the seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to show their appreciation.

He said, “Khadijah Bukar Abba Ibrahim disappointed us, remember when she was to contest, we supported her but now she has forgotten us, she hardly comes to visit our people. The four local government councils that make up the constituency are the most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency; our people need help.

“The time has come for us to make a positive change; Nuhu Baba Hassan while serving as the chairman, North-east Commodity Association, gave out tractors to us at subsidised rates, issued out loans to farmers and we thank God we have recovered. And as farmers we are independent without expecting food assistance from the government or non-governmental organisations.”

Other chairmen of the 21 youth groups who converged on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) hall in Damaturu revealed that time had come for them to inject youth into leadership positions.

“Many of us are jobless after graduating from universities; we need people that will empower us, not necessarily for government work. For how long shall we be electing people that do not have concerns for us? That is why we are advocating for Nuhu Baba Hassan to run for the seat.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

