Why we rearrested Mompha – EFCC

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Monday, re-arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha aka Mompha, for allegedly laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of proceeds of crime.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement in Abuja, said Mompha was arrested was standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn brought against him by the commission.

Mompha was arrested on October 18, 2019, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while boarding an Emirates Airline Flight to Dubai by the staff of the Nigeria Immigration Service, following a watch list by the EFCC.

The Spokesperson said Mompha is alleged to have used his registered companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of ‘yahoo yahoo boys’ from across the world in return for commission.

“The account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited Bank, a Bureau de Change Company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.

“Investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92,412,75 found in the suspect’s IPhone 8 device,” he added.

Uwujaren said the suspect would soon be charged to court.