Why we sealed off 27 illegal buildings – Lagos govt

The Lagos State Government has explained why it sealed off 27 illegal and unapproved residential and commercial buildings in Lekki.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, who spoke while supervising the sealing of the erring structures, said the buildings, most of which were in use, were either built without planning permit or built without conforming to their approval order.

The statement issued by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, in the ministry, Mukaila Sanusi, quoted the commissioner saying : “LASG intensifies clampdown on illegal building construction, seals 27 buildings in Lekki area’.

He stated that the area, being a physical development hub in the state, must not be allowed to be defaced with illegal developments.

The commissioner said all physical developments in Lekki and other areas of the state must conform to the planning laws of the state.

He said it was by enforcing strict compliance to laws and regulations that the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings could be stopped.

“It is by so doing that we can protect the operative development plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organised and livable environment,” he said.

Salako urged those buying or renting landed properties to ensure that such properties had planning permits and certificate of fitness for habitation in order to avoid their property being sealed.