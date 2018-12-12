Why we shunned peace accord – PDP 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that it was not invited to the signing of peace pact for the 2019 general elections, which was organized by the National Peace Committee, chaired by former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar.

It could be recalled that, similar pact was signed by presidential candidates in 2015 and the committee was widely deemed crucial to the peaceful outcome of that contentious election.

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization Director Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan in reaction told Blueprint that the National Chairman of the party Prince Uche Secondus and its candidate, Alh Atiku Abubakar “did not get invitation to the peace accord”.

When asked whether the party is interested in a peaceful elections, Ologbondiyan said ” PDP as party is interested in peace. As a matter of fact, our candidate is known all over the world as a man of peace. And our party is also known for peace.

“However, I think that the party that needs the peace accord is APC and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari. But if you recall in 2011 President Muhammadu Buhari threatened that bamboo and dogs will be soaked in blood. And as the incumbent, the leadership of our country need to stress it on that Nigeria needs peace, he said.

Ologbondiyan added that, ” if our party is not invited is not strange, because if you recall in 2015 our party democratically handed over power to the opposition that won election. And you can see that is showing clearly that PDP will win the 2019 election so the peace makers need to impress it on President Muhammadu Buhari and is party.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.