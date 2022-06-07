Why we shut down NASS complex – PASAN

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) said workers in the legislative arm of government shut down the National Assembly to ensure their demands bordering on welfare were met.

A PASAN executive member who spoke with our reporter in confidence, said all appeals by the association to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to wade into the matter did not yield any result.

The source said: “PASAN had in May 2020 written to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, appealing to them to wade into a brewing crisis occasioned by an alleged plot to stop the implementation of the revised condition of service for members.”

He said members of the group had decided to shut down activities at the National Assembly until their needs were met.

“The two chapters, National Assembly Commission and the National Assembly chapter have unanimously agreed that we will are going on an indefinite strike because we have a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU that was signed but the management has refused to implement the agreement.

“The MoU was signed on March 21, 2020, but to date, nothing has been implemented. There was an act on consequential adjustment on minimum wage, the Federal Government has released fund for that but till date, the National Assembly Service is being owed the arrears of that minimum wage,” our source further added.

The National Assembly Commission office in Utako came under lock and key as officials were sighted wandering within the area.

