Why we want 40% increase in call, data tariffs – Telcos

The Head of Operations of Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbolahan Awonuga has thrown more light on the reason why telecom firms in the country are pressing for a 40 per cent increase in the cost of data, SMS and calls.

According to him, the rising cost of operation in the country coupled with the energy crisis occasioned by the Russian, Ukrainian conflict prompted a request for an increment in the cost of services offered by telcos.

Recall that Telecom companies under the auspices of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) had in a letter to the Nigerian communications commission (NCC) proposed an increase of 40 per cent rise in the cost of calls, SMS and data.

According to their suggestion, the call price floor will rise from N6.4 to N8.95, while the SMS price cap will rise from N4 to N5.61.

In the letter, the telecom companies said there had been a 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business in the nation. According to them, the telecommunication industry has been financially impacted following the nation’s economic recession in 2020 and the effect of the ongoing Ukraine/Russia crisis.

They said this had resulted in an increase in energy costs, increasing their operating expenses by 35 per cent.

They claimed that this resulted in a 35 percent rise in their operational expenses due to an increase in energy costs.

They went on to say that the recent imposition of a 5 per cent excise charge on telecom services had added to the industry’s burden of many taxes and levies.

Awonuga said in view of the foregoing, ALTON considers it expedient for the telecommunications sector to undergo periodic cost adjustments through the commission’s intervention in order to minimise the impact of the challenging economic issues faced by our members.

“Upward review of the price determination for voice and data and SMS. Given the state of the economy and the circa 40 per cent increase in the cost of doing business, we wish to request for an interim administrative review of the mobile (voice) termination rate for voice; administrative data floor price, and cost of SMS as reflected in extant instruments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

