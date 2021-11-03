Why we’re building airport with longest runway in Nigeria – Ayade

The need to stamp Cross River nay Nigeria on the world tourism map is the major driving force behind the ongoing construction of the Obudu International Passenger and Cargo Airport, Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade has said.

The Obudu Airport is situated close to the iconic Obudu Mountain Resort.

Ayade expressed optimism that the airport project will be completed in a record time.

The governor who made the remark Wednesday said, “It is important for Nigerians to know why we are constructing the Obudu International Passenger and Cargo Airport in Obudu.

“We want to make the issues of tourism in Nigeria start and end in Cross River State with Obudu Ranch Resort, Honeymoon Resort and the airport as a flagship.

“That is why we are building the airport with 5.6 runway, the longest in Nigeria to enable both tourism and business thrive around the Ranch environment with the airport.”

On progress of work at the airport, the governor said: “We started March 2021 and the stage we are now is impressive with major requirements on ground,and we are almost done in terms of other utilities like the observation tower which is at the last stage.

“The fire fighting and utility buildings are at the last stage and the main terminal building almost completed.

“The cutting of the hard terrain of the airport is by no means a small job and the federal government should come and look at what we are doing with serious attention.”

The Cross River state governor commended the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika for promising to support the cargo wing of the airport with facilities when operational.

Also speaking, Senior Special Adviser on Technical Matters to the governor, Eric Akpo, assured that given the level of work at the airport, the April 2022 completion target was achievable.

