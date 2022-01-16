Why we’re committed to Bayelsa senatorial road projects – Gov Diri

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has restated his administration commitment to construct and complete federal road projects in the state like the Central, East and West senatorial roads.

Speaking in Ekeremor at the weekend shortly after inspecting the progress of work on the Bayelsa West senatorial road from Sagbama to Ekeremor, Governor Diri said the determination to construct the three senatorial roads is premised on their importance to the people, in opening up the state and in stimulating socio-economic activities.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying regardless of the economic downturn and the fact that the roads were federal projects, his government would not be discouraged but would ensure that they were built for the benefit of the people.

Governor Diri expressed satisfaction with the level of work done on the West senatorial road and was optimistic it would be delivered on schedule.

He commended the contractor, SETRACO, for completing five bridges between Toru-Orua and Isampou communities and for the ongoing work on the sixth bridge at the entrance into Ekeremor main town.

He said the state was getting value for money so far spent and gave approval for the construction of another bridge at Ekeremor.

He said he is hopeful that on the second anniversary of his administration on February 14, people wiould be able to drive to Ekeremor main town.

On the Bayelsa East road, Governor Diri said efforts were still on to get the federal government to be involved in its construction and assured that regardless of the response from the federal government, his administration would commence the project.

His words: “I decided again to embark on an inspection tour of our big ticket project in Bayelsa West Senatorial District, the Sagbama-Ekeremor road, where the contractor, Setraco, is doing a great job.

“So far, they have completed five bridges on that stretch and I have given approval for the sixth bridge by the entrance to Ekeremor main town.

“The contractor has assured they would speed up work on the road and achieve a stone-base to enable us drive into Ekeremor main town by next month.

“The progress on the project is awesome and it is surely in the best interest of our people.

“I’m satisfied with the level of work on this Sagbama-Ekeremor road. The contractors, Setraco, are doing a good job and I think the value for money is commensurate. We are happy and we hope that they will deliver at the agreed time.

“I have always said that at the end of my first tenure, we will drive to Ekeremor town on a tarred road. I came here to see things for myself. A new bridge was proposed for Ekeremor main town, which I have also approved.”

“In the first place, it is our people that will use these roads. So, even on the East senatorial road, Bayelsans will hear from us very soon on the actions the state government will take “