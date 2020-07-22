Why youths ‘re suffering in Anambra — Ezeemo



Anambra state-born entrepreneur, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, has lamented over the spate of unemployment in the state, attributing it to bad leadership.

Ezeemo, a gubernatorial aspirant of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for Anambra state 2021 poll, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at his country home in Umuchu, Aguata local government area, said the state needed purposeful leadership to create enabling environment for the old and the young to utilise their talents and skills rather than wasting them away chasing nonexistent jobs.



He said if voted into power as governor, the media would be used to sensitise and empower the public especially the youths “by telling them what they need to know to take rightful decisions to change their lives. We have talented young people wasting away their talents due to poor leadership. People are chasing degrees after which they still not have employment.

“I will build society where everyone will have the opportunity of achieving greatness through dint of hardworking not by knowing someone. I will make sure that people gain what they want by merit. I have a good character. I won’t give in to blackmail. I will create enabling environment for people emancipation even in the rural communities.”

The governorship hopeful, while pledging to create a business friendly environment where both foreign and local investors would thrive, said he would travel to all parts of the world to encourage Anambra state billionaires to return to invest home in commerce, industry, tourism and others.



“I will provide good roads, water, security, stabilise power and others for our people to come and invest home. I will be a uniting factor for people from all parts of Anambra state; Anambra South, Anambra Central and Anambra North. We have the resources. No need of waiting for the central purse. I will put everything into use for the betterment of all. Whatever that comes from the centre is a bonus.



“I will personally travel to beg our billionaires to come and invest home. It takes only a humble servant to do that. If you don’t do it, majority may not come back. I know them. I know where to find them and how to bring them back home. If they come home, we shall have more industries, more estates, more employments, and others,” he added.