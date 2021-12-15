Widows are being neglected, NICN cries out

As widows cry out over persistent neglect by governments at various levels, the president of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria [NICN], Justice Benedict Kanyip, has appealed to wealthy Nigerians to reach out to the women and their children through philanthropic donations.

He said their training in various vocations will make them independent and navigate through life as easily as possible.

Kanyip also appealed to the executive arm of government to respond positively to the suffering of widows and orphans by empowering them with education, skill training and finance to start-up businesses and reduce the level of poverty among them after losing their husbands.

The judge who was the chairman of the occasion made the appeal weekend while speaking to Blueprint at the Widows Economic Empowerment Programme and Awards ceremony organised by the Widows Needs-Relief Advocates Association in Abuja.

Professor Kanyip said he empathised with the plight of widows and orphans but regretted that as judicial officers are not supposed to be seen, the executive arm of government stands at a better position to solve the problem of widows.

The president of the association, Mrs. Nkechi Martha Ohiri, who wept openly over the plight of widows, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and the government to come to the aid of the women and their children who, she said, are suffering untold hardship after losing their breadwinners.

Ohiri also called for legislation prohibiting the maltreatment of widows by relations of their husbands and called for the elimination of harsh widowhood practices that dehumanises women who lose their husbands.

A patron of the group, Chief Festus Emmanuel Opara, also urged the government and philanthropists to assist the widows to come out of poverty, saying that the women have nobody to help them.