Widows set to honour Ighalo, Davido, Ajaja, others





Two hundred widows under the auspices of the National Association of Nigerian Widows (NANIWO) have concluded their 2021 annual end of year fasting and prayer programme and set to honour some personalities who have impacted their lives in different ways on Monday, 13th December, 2021.





Odion Ighalo, a global soccer hero and David Adeleke (Davido), a global music icon have been listed as some of the awardees.



Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Mrs. Blessing Abu, national president of NANIWO, said all those nominated and cleared to receive their organization’s merit awards have been unique and consistent in assisting widows and orphans to meet their needs in the areas of welfare, health, dignity, business, education, skills acquisition and development.



The NANIWO leader also noted that the society would be made better if well-meaning citizens join these duo and under-listed persons in offering charity activities to abandoned and needy since the government cannot do it alone.

Abu pleaded with the National Assembly jointly led by Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to offer the best gift to widows by raising and passing the National Widowhood Trust Fund 2021 Bill into law as proposed by their life patron, Professor Barika D. Saro-Laka so as to reduce the agonies of vulnerable women in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the national secretary of NANIWO, Mrs. Stella Nnenna Ezeorah, listed other icons of empowerment to be honoured to include Barrister Amaju Pinnick, Mohammed Ibn Yakubu, Mrs. Christy Haruna, Alhaji Oloruntoyin Agidi, Amb. D. N. C. Velasquez of Venezuela, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Alhaji A. A. Rano.

Other honourees, according to the top scribe, are former Gov. Attahiru Bafarawa, Amb. Gabriel Aduda, Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, Amb. Smart Madu Ajaja, Pastor Joe Ebiware, Mrs. Titilayo Onyia, Pastor Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, Mr. Obi Cubana, Rev. Baribeera Gbiu, Muhammed Musa Bello, Prince Arthur Eze, Prof. John Ubochi Eke, Prince Abdul Rahman Al-Shabab and Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, among three foreign presidents.

She hinted that the event would be chaired by the Venezuelan envoy to Nigeria while Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, FCT Minister of State, and Amb. Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs would serve as special guests.

