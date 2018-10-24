Wife seeks divorce over sex denial

A housewife, Sa’adatu Musa yesterday pleaded with a Mararaba Upper

Area Court, in Nasarawa state to dissolve her marriage to her husband,

Dembe for allegedly denying her sex.

Sa’adatu told the court that Dembe denies her sex, as he only has sex

with her once in four months. She said as a result of his inconsistent

sex with her, she did not get sexual satisfaction.

Sa’adatu said she married Dembe sometime in 2015 and that the union

did not produce any child. She pleaded with the court to dissolve the

marriage, saying that there was no longer love in the union as nothing

could bring them together again since he could not satisfy her sexual

needs.

The respondent, Dembe, denied the allegations. The judge, Ibrahim

Shekarau, adjourned the case until October 29 to allow the parties to

settle out of court.

(NAN)

