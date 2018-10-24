Wife seeks divorce over sex denial

A housewife, Sa’adatu Musa yesterday pleaded with a Mararaba Upper
Area Court, in Nasarawa state to dissolve her marriage to her husband,
Dembe for allegedly denying her sex.
Sa’adatu told the court that Dembe denies her sex, as he only has sex
with her once in four months. She said as a result of his inconsistent
sex with her, she did not get sexual satisfaction.
Sa’adatu said she married Dembe sometime in 2015 and that the union
did not produce any child. She pleaded with the court to dissolve the
marriage, saying that there was no longer love in the union as nothing
could bring them together again since he could not satisfy her sexual
needs.
The respondent, Dembe, denied the allegations. The judge, Ibrahim
Shekarau, adjourned the case until October 29 to allow the parties to
settle out of court.
(NAN)
