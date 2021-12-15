Wike a definition of principled leadership at 58- Anyim

Senator Ayims Puis Ayim, Tuesday described Governor Nyeson Wike of River state as a definition of principled of leadership.

Anyim who was the former Senate President, stated this in a birthday message to the governor.

Wike’s 58th birthday celebration has been on the air since Monday, especially by members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Anyim in the message also described Wike as a colossus achiever.

The message reads in part, “At 58 you have recorded milestones that can take many lifetimes. As a local government chairman, you excelled, as a Chief of Staff, you provided coordination to the governor’s team.

‘As a minister you soared. And now as a governor, you have given a new definition to principled and courageous leadership.

“From far away River state, your landmark achievements, vision and boldness reverberates across the nation. I have come to know you better from what I can call “The Acts of Governor Wike”. You always insist that only the best and the right should be tolerated.”