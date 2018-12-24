Wike, Ameachi creating disaffection, insecurity in Rivers – elders

Rivers State elders have accused Governor Nyesom Wike and the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi of creating disaffection, insecurity and setbacks in the state.

The elders, who accused the incumbent and immediate past governor Wike and Ameachi of being the “source of great pains to the state”, stated this after a meeting in Port Harcourt, over the weekend.

The meeting attended by the elite and elders under the aegis of Rivers Elders’ and Leaders Council, resolved to confront estranged Wike and Amaechi to realise the collateral damage they have done to the state by their lack of communion.

Convener of the meeting, Chief Albert Horsfall, who was visibly unhappy with the sustained wrangling between the two illustrious sons of the state said, “The state was born before some of these people were born and people sacrificed their lives to give birth to Rivers.

“The state functioned, made progress before they cut their leadership teeth.

“We can’t have some young combatants coming to sabotage all the efforts of Rivers heroes past. We can’t live with peoples’ heads being cut off so the world can say Rivers is unsafe.”

Also speaking, Dr. Kalada Ireunabere, who drew attention of the elders’ forum to the matter, told them that, “The trouble and wave of fear in Rivers at the moment is not of upland-riverine dichotomy.

“It is caused by the fight between two brothers from same stock, one at the federal, the other holding sway in the state.

“Because they are not working together, youths gang up under their cover to cut off people’s heads, displace communities and when they are not doing these, they are robbing and kidnapping people.

“Piracy is driving people away. We now go to Lagos to buy trawler fish because the criminals have driven them away from our waters.

“The two men and their allies have brought much pain to Rivers. We must bring both Wike and Amaechi together to stop the menace”, he said.

