Wike bags chieftaincy title in Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu has conferred on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, the traditional title of Jagoran Bauchi.

The emir announced this when Governor Wike, accompanied by his Bauchi state counterpart Bala Mohammed, paid him a New Year visit at his palace in Bauchi.

Dr Rilwanu Adamu said Governor Wike’s visit would further strengthen his relationship with Governor Bala, explaining that the title conferred on him was in recognition of his support to the emirate.

The emir applauded Governor Bala and his Rivers state counterpart for their commitment towards ensuring the progress and development of their respective states through the execution of developmental projects.

“We are highly delighted to receive you in our palace and we always appreciate your relationship with our Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

“And to appreciate your visit to us today, Bauchi Emirate Council approves the traditional title of Jagoran Bauchi on you and we pray that you will be a good ambassador of the palace.”

Earlier, Governor Wike had expressed gratitude to the emir for finding him worthy of the traditional title and appreciated his relationship with Governor Bala, describing him as reliable and dependable colleague.

He commended the Bauchi governor for his respect and support to traditional institutions in the state and called for continued support for the success of the governor.

