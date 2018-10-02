Wike emerges PDP governorship candidate

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has emerged victorious as the governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general elections in Rivers state.

Wike, while making an acceptance speech after emerging victorious at a PDP primary election, thanked the delegates for electing him.

He promised not to disappoint the people for placing their confidence in him after the general elections in 2019.

The governor said he had embarked upon so much infrastructure development to improve the state.

He stated that he had upgraded educational facilities in the state to raise the standard of education.

Wike stressed that the state government had also improved the health sector by constructing and furnishing general hospitals in all the senatorial districts in the state.

The 2019 governorship candidate for the PDP said that his administration improved the security architecture in the state to attract investors.

According to him, the government had made Rivers a regional judicial hub by the rehabilitation of a Federal High Court, an Appeal Court and the construction of a National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt.

Wike said it was his administration that reopened the courts closed down during the last administration due to insecurity.

