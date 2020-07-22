Wike has shamed his critics in terms of performance – Ex-caretaker committee chairman



Honourable Obarilomate Ollor is a former caretaker committee chairman of Eleme local government area of Rivers state. In this interview with GODWIN EGBA, he minced no words in scoring the Wike-led administration high.

You were appointed care-taker-chairman of Eleme LGA by Governor Nyesom Wike. Can you give your assessment of his administration?

My appraisal of the governor is without fear or favour as governance goes with continuity. He took the mantle of leadership from Rotimi Amaechi and has consolidated on development efforts. Over four years in office, he has maintained his tempo in infrastructural development to impact the lives of Rivers people.

How would you describe his leadership style?

He is a servant leader. Governor Wike-led administration is run by responsive, caring and efficient commissioners, House of Assembly members and those he appointed to focus on service delivery.



What about his consolidation of democracy?

Democratic technocrats identify three thresholds that a true democrat seeks to establish. They are a consolidated democracy which includes non- violent resolution of political competition, acceptance of alternation in power and the supremacy of the rule of law. In fairness to Governor Wike, he is an advocate of these three thresholds resulting in why we have peace in the state despite the political differences.

On what platform do you think Governor Wike secured his second term ambition?

Wike’s second term was secured on the altar of performance. He has been acknowledged as the country’s best performing governor.

What is the popular view of Rivers people over Wike’s performance in the last few years?

In the last three and half years, Governor Wike used his office to advance development, good governance and welfare of the people. Through diligent execution of key projects and programmes, he transformed the state into the nation’s development reference point. A place where every development enthusiast wants to be. Governor Wike in the course of the last three and half years ensured that when it comes to project delivery, there is no debate. Everyone is on one page.

Can you give us a back-up of the third party’s appraisal of the governor?



Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo while assessing Wike threw away political consideration and declared that Wike is Nigeria’s Mr Projects. Also Former Akwa Ibom state governor, Godswill Akpabio, was overwhelmed by Wike’s delivery of projects that he confessed that the governor has out-performed the failed APC federal government.

But the governor had always complained for lack of funds

The resources available to the state is nothing compared to that of the federal government. The state government gets far less than one percent of what accrues to the federal government, but we can see the tremendous quality of transformation taking place in the state.

People yearn for a return of the ‘Garden City’ lost glory and other key projects. What’s wike’s efforts to that effect?



The administration has delivered several key projects to boost development of the state. The projects include: the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Ecumenical Centre, Rumuokoro Market and Park, Mile One Market, Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Brick House, Civil Servants Quarters and block of offices.

Can you assess his development in the judiciary?

In the justice sector, Governor Wike has transformed the state into the nation’s judicial hub. Beyond opening the courts shut by the Amaechi’s administration for two years, the Wike Administration constructed the Federal High Court Complex, reconstructed the court of Appeal Port Harcourt Division, built the National Industrial Court, constructed the NBA House and the New Magistrate Court Complex. The Judges Quarter will be delivered in December, while the welfare of judges and magistrates received due attention with sports utility vehicles and cars distributed to them.

How would you compare him with his counterparts?



There is no other state in Nigeria where more projects have been commissioned like Rivers. Governor Wike’s third anniversary was turned into a project commissioning fiesta. Almost all notable political, traditional and economic leaders commissioned projects in the state. From Roads, to hospitals, to schools, to courts and special projects, dignitaries from other parts of the inaugurated projects that improved the lives of Rivers people. Governor Wike simply raised the bar of governance.