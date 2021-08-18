Wike mourns lbrahim Mantu

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that he was profoundly shocked to learn of the abrupt death of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu.

The governor, who expressed the deepest sympathy of the government and people of Rivers state to the Mantu’s family, said the former Deputy Senate President’s public service was so distinguished and his sudden death a significant public loss.

“We are saddened by the death of Senator Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu . We had the privilege of him inaugurating the Community Secondary School, Obeakpu-Ndoki, Rivers State in June 2021, and we appreciated the support that he gave us. We send condolences to the entire Mantu’s family and pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”