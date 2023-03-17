Wike names top Rivers politicians for prosecution, hours to 2023 governorship election *See full list

Barely 24 hours to Saturday March 18, 2023 governorship and state House of Assembly elections, the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has called for immediate arrest of top politicians in the state.

The governor alleged that 27 politicians in the state are piloting to disrupt the governorship and House of Assembly elections with armed thugs, cultists, and gangsters in military and police uniforms.

He also announced that the state government has petitioned the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Army Staff and other relevant authorities not to release military personnel to former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, or any politician to interfere in the election process on Saturday.

The names of the politicians as announced by the governor include former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, Dr. Lenoonu Nwibubasa, Bright Nwinyoodee, Barika Bareh, Friday Sinee, Dumbari Deezua and Neeka Ikina,

Others are Dr. Gabriel Pidomson, Giobari Poiba, Barisi Bonikoo, Hon. Mike Amachree, Paul Lawrence, Anosike Orduwa, Mr. Ogbams Ojimah, Kenneth Chinda, Smile Azundah and Gift Welebe.

Also on the list are Nwobueze Amadi, Chidi Wosa, Ugochukwu Wosu, Ndidi Erim, Lucky Mmai, Baridi Edmund Katara, Solo Filiman Mon, Charles Anyanwu, Christian Don Pedro, Iworiabo Amachree, and Arokosimiya Ikalama.

