Wike sacks commissioners, Chief of Staff as Dekor picks Khana/Gokan fed. constituency

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Those expected to quit their offices as announced by Special Assistant Media to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, included the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol).

The statement read, “His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the state. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours”.

“Governor Wike, has instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.”

Meanwhile, the member representing Khana/Gokan federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries conducted Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the popular Suanu Finimale Nwika Conference Hall, Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area.

Dekor who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities in the House of Representatives, clinched the party’s ticket following the overwhelming votes garnered from the delegates in the primaries that was supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The elated federal lawmaker who is also the former Deputy Speaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to let them down.

In his words, “I want to especially thank the Executive Governor of the state, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his support and fatherly leadership which enabled us have free, fair and credible primaries across the state. I also thank you, the delegates for having to stay here for hours. You have continued to demonstrate the confidence and love you have in me. For this, I say a very big thank you”.

A former Commissioner for Works in the state, Rt. Hon. Dekor also thanked security agencies and INEC for what he called a yeoman’s job, assuring that he would always deliver on his legislative duties, oversight functions as well as his social corporate responsibilities.

