Wike signs N483.1bn Rivers 2022 budget into law

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has assured that his administration will mobilise resources towards achieving 80 percent implementation of the 2022 budget.

The governor gave the assurance shortly after signing into law the Rivers State Appropriation Law No. 11, 2021 at the executive chamber of Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

“By the grace of God, we’ll hit the ground running from January 1st. And so, we think that what you have done is to give support to the executive council to render good services to the people of the state,” he said.

Governor Wike hinted that as a political year, 2022 will also be turbulent and will require so much attention in that regard.

He noted that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act amendment bill will have ripple effect on the polity, particularly if the National Assembly decides to override his veto.

“So, next year will be politically turbulent and it will affect performance of every budget. But I pray to God that it shouldn’t be much, so that we will be able to execute the necessary plans and goods we have for our people.”

Governor Wike said his administration would remain focused in providing services to the state and its people.

“I must sincerely thank and assure you that we will do all we can to make sure we achieve not less than 80 percent of the implementation of the budget, believing that God willing we will get the necessary resources,” he said.

Governor Wike thanked the lawmakers for quick passage of the Appropriation Bill and continual support in the provision of sustained good governance in the state.

Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, acknowledged the robust collaboration that has existed between the executive and the legislature.

Ibani said most critics of the projects of the Wike administration, particularly the flyovers, lacked hindsight about the overall derivable benefits.