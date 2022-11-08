Wike slams Nwoko over call for expulsion

The Rivers State Government has slammed Delta North Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, Ned Nwoko.

Nwoko had called for the expulsion of Governor Nyesom Wike from the party.



In a chat with reporters on Monday in Asaba, the Delta state capital, Nwoko described Wike as a nuisance that has caused a lot of damage to the party and therefore should be sent out of the PDP.

Reacting to Nwoko’s comments, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Finebone, said the Delta politician is an inconsequential bystander.



Finebone added that such puerile comments by Nwoko are not strange, adding that he knows nothing about the inner workings of the party at the highest level.



He said: “Such puerile comments by Ned Nwoko are not strange. I suspect a major disorder that comes with several bizarre behaviors. It’s one of the worst afflictions in life.”



Also speaking, a top aide to Wike, who wants anonymity, told Vanguard that Nwoko is not a factor in PDP politics.



He said: “Ned Nwoko? The name doesn’t ring any bell in PDP.



“He’s just a bystander who knows nothing about the inner workings of the PDP at the highest level. It’s not enough to claim to be a big man.



“I bet no one will take him seriously, but we dare anyone who thinks otherwise to grant his wishful thinking.



“People must stop taking the G-5 leading the call for equity and fairness in PDP as some selfish joke of key agitators.



“Nwoko is not a factor in PDP politics. But the governor knows he (Nwoko) is being used to disparage him.



“But as we say in local parlance, ‘he no reach’. Wike or Rivers PDP will not glorify an insignificant order.”