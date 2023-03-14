Wike tasks Rivers civil service commission on employment, promotion

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has sworn in members of the State Civil Service Commission and charged them to commence the promotion of civil servants across all levels.

Governor Wike also mandated them to set up the machinery for employment of the 10,000 youth into the state civil service and said both exercise are not political and must be completed in the next one month.

The commission sworn in at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Monday, has Clifford Ndu Walter as chairman, Richard Okpara, Osima Gina, John Pascal Nali and Mike Elechi as members.

Governor Wike warned them against using their offices to witch hunt anybody, but that they should make sure that they do a thorough work.

He stated that when the new Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) leadership in the state paid him a courtesy visit last week at Government House, he told them that the former NLC leadership was hostile towards the state, and made meaningful discussion almost impossible.

“Leadership can bring about progress. Leadership can bring about setback. Unfortunately, the then leadership of labour was very hostile to the government and so we felt that we have to tarry for a while. Now that we have a leadership that is willing to work with government, those problems are a thing of the past.

“So, you are to immediately start the promotion of the civil servants and compute the financial implications of that promotion, all levels of civil servants, no one should be discriminated against,” he said.

