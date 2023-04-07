Wike thumbs up Julius Berger on Mgbuoba/Ozuoba-Ada George junction flyover 

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has hailed the construction engineering giant, Julius Berger Nigeria plc for the quality of job delivery, assuring that his successor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, will continue with his legacy of infrastructural development to the people of the state.

Speaking at the commissioning of Mgbuoba/Ozuoba and Ada George road flyover in Obio/Akpor in Rivers state, Wednesday, Wike said the support enjoyed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his administration at the just concluded governorship elections, underscored the need to shower more dividends of democracy on the people.

A press statement issued by the media unit of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Thursday, quoted Governor Wike as explaining that his administration considered the decongestion of the capital city, comprising Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor, before deciding on locations of flyovers.

He said: “Rivers State government built flyovers on the consideration of practical utility. I do not know what you (critics) mean by saying that Obio-Akpor has seven flyovers. All I know is that, in order to decongest the state and make motoring experience easier for the people, we decided to build flyovers where it is necessary to do so.

“We therefore did not share or construct flyovers according to any sentiment of allocation by local government areas. It is because Obio Akpor Local Government is part of the city of Port Harcourt. Of course, you know Obio Akpor Local Government is comparatively overpopulated than any other local government.”

Wike noted that with the Mgbuoba/Ozuoba Ada-George junction flyover completed, the usual traffic logjam associated with the area had become a thing of the past. He commended the residents of the area for enduring the inconveniences they experienced while the work on the project lasted, and the construction company for keeping to the agreed schedule.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter thanked the government and people of Rivers state, adding: “…we are always ready to partner with the Rivers State Government as you build more infrastructures across the state.”

While thanking the Rivers state Ministry of Works under the watch of the Commissioner for Works, Dr. George Kelly and the supervisory engineers on the success of the project, Dr Richter also commended the communities around the road alignment of the project who lost their right of use of this road during the period of construction.

