Wike’s outbursts and mutual suspicion within PDP

ABDULRAUF examines the recent outbursts on moles and convention venue by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, and wonders if the party’s unity is really not under threat

PDP’s 2015 loss After losing power to the All Progressives Congress in the 2015 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party was almost becoming a political orphan, as nobody, it seemed, appeared ready to father this controversial child.

The aftermath From one controversy to the other, the party ‘played’ into the waiting hands of maverick Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, who, alongside his executive committee members, battled the PDP big wigs legally and otherwise.

The saving grace was to later come after many rounds of legal fireworks, when the Supreme Court on July 12, 2017, pronounced former Kaduna state Governor, Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic chair.

With that pronouncement, the party was set to play its opposition role and also position itself for the many contests ahead, including the 2019 general elections.

The moles within Interestingly, while the battle lasted, there were suspicions that the former Borno state governor and his group were moles spying for the ruling party.

The fear was later confirmed, when upon his exit from the PDP, Sheriff dashed to the APC where he was tumultuously welcomed.

And from the convention that produced the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee, one thing led to the other, and the party gained some level of stability to position itself for an effective opposition role.

Wike revisits mole palaver But while many thought the trouble of ‘planted moles’ within its midst was over, one of the PDP leaders and promoters, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, dramatically but dangerously upset the apple cart when he described some of the party’s presidential aspirants as APC spies.

He however assured of naming the names at a later date.

This outburst not only caused some skirmishes from within the PDP, but also generated some fury from the APC which challenged the governor to name the names.

Featuring on CHANNELS Television, Wike said, among others: “I have to say this so that people will know.

I have no alternative to PDP.

I have said it severally and that was why I said Secondus would be the best for chairmanship, and today, I have been vindicated.

I knew that people were planted to be chairman of PDP and by now, PDP would have collapsed.” “We know those PDP presidential aspirants who are agents of APC.

We know them. The Presidency and the APC have planted people within our party, and we know it,” Wike alleged without substantiating his claims.

APC tasks governor And taking up the governor, the APC, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, posited that Wike’s statement is another sign of the PDP’s despair over its “failed” 2019 election bid.

“We challenge Governor Wike to be brave enough and name the APC-sponsored aspirants among the crowd that have signified interest to run for the Presidency under the PDP.

“Instead of putting its house in order, it is laughable that Governor Wike and his PDP cohorts, are clutching on straws in its desperate bid to remain in public reckoning in the face of imminent 2019 defeat,” the statement further read.

..It’s in order -Makarfi Also firing back at the governor, Senator Makarfi, a presidential aspirant said, having a mole within a party or government is not anything strange or out of place.

“In politics, even when PDP was in power, I know that PDP tried to infiltrate other political parties.

So, don’t expect that the party in power now will not try to infiltrate the opposition parties.

That is a normal thing in politics.

If you are in the opposition, you try to infiltrate the party in power to at least have first hand information on what is going on, same way the government will try to infiltrate the opposition to know what the opposition is planning.

“A mole may be one that is given a specific task to sabotage.

I can’t say for sure that there is any aspirant that has been given a task to sabotage.

But, espionage even among governments takes place, not to talk of among other political parties or groups.

They are things we should expect actually, that is why everybody has to be doubly careful about the way they go about doing their politics; you don’t leave your flanks wide open,” Makarfi explained.

Convention venue controversy And while the tension generated by that was still subsisting, the governor stoked yet another fire over the desirability or otherwise of Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, as venue of the party’s presidential convention scheduled for October 5 and 6.

His angst followed reports that some of the aspirants were not at home with Wike’s domain as venue of the exercise.

And without being mild, the governor in a seeming ‘straight talk’ berated such aspirants, and daring the party to change the venue from the oil city and be ready for the consequence.

According to him, those mooting such an idea are against the economic interest of the state in particular and Niger Delta in general, and also not living up to their campaign for the restructuring of the country.

Expressing his disgust over such call, the governor held: “If you are telling the people of the state and by extension Niger Delta that you don’t want such event to hold in their domain as an aspirant, how will you act when you become a president? How do you expect the people you are telling that you don’t like their state to vote for you during the election?” The governor said it was worrisome that the same people traversing the length and breadth of the country calling for restructuring were the aspirants kicking against the choice of Port Harcourt as venue for the convention.

“Why are they not acting in tandem with their campaign for the restructuring of Nigeria? From their opposition to Port Harcourt, it means the restructuring campaign is a mere lip service,” he added.

The threat He further threatened: “Let me warn the party, if you dare, Rivers State will teach the party a lesson.

Those days have passed when they took Rivers State for granted. Nobody can use and dump Rivers State.

“No presidential aspirant can use and dump Rivers state. We never lobbied for it, we never asked for it, but it will boost the economy of the state.

People will make money.

Those who are against Rivers people from making money to improve their businesses will not get our support.” “I don’t know why anyone who wants to be president will be afraid of a venue. Then you are not prepared for the election.

“Nobody should dare Rivers State any longer.

Enough is enough. PDP should know that we are not a punching bag.

We are not a people you can use and push. We are not harlots. Whenever you want, you come.

When you finish, you push us aside.

“We will retaliate at the appropriate time.

When you go, tell your colleagues, the presidential aspirants.

We were not interested, but having given it to us, you cannot insult us,” Governor Wike said.

The governor further noted, rightly or wrongly, that there are persons lacking presidential stuff, but bought forms simply because the presidency is zoned to the North.

And Wike recants But upon a deep reflection, the governor was to quickly recant and apologise to the presidential aspirants, even as the party sticks to Port Harcourt as venue of the exercise.

Okwesilieze Nwodo, a former PDP national chairman, quoted the governor as apologising to the party’s National Executive Committee.

“When we demanded apology from him, he apologised and the party has reconciled,” Nwodo said.

Posers But if the party is ready to make an inroad in 2019, Makarfi advised that members “should not be worried about that.

We should be concerned more about what is going to keep us together.

What are we doing to avoid frictions? “Although there must be frictions and difference of opinion, it must not be allowed to lead to rancour and cause internal injury within the party.

It is up to the PDP.” Although Wike’s co-traveller and Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose , said there was no victor , no vanquished in the altercations and tension generated by his colleague’s outbursts, there are fears that Wike has not only held the PDP by the jugular, but he appears to have become the ‘real power’ in the major opposition party.

But irrespective of what reconciliation is in place, observers are of the view that the northern elements feel greatly slighted by the governor’s ‘disparaging comment.’ Certainly, these two issues coming from Wike will certainly shape the outcome of the Port Harcout Convention holding this weekend.

And with this in-house bickering and mutual distrust ruling the party’s wavelength, can Wadata Plaza really position itself for the big one in 2019?

